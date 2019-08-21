News

Oklahoma judge expected to rule Monday in opioid case

The Associated Press

Judge Thad Balkman adjusts a telephone on the bench so that State's attorney Brad Beckworth, who could not be present, can listen to a hearing in regard to the request of CBS News/60 Minutes to unseal certain documents relating to pleadings filed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Cephalon and associated companies, in Norman, Okla., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
NORMAN, Okla.

An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule next week on whether consumer products company Johnson & Johnson helped fuel the state's opioid epidemic in the first such case against a drugmaker to go to trial.

A court spokesman says Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman is expected to read his decision in open court at 3 p.m. Monday.

Before the six-week trial began on May 28 , two other groups of defendants who manufactured opioid drugs reached settlements with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma claims the companies helped create a public nuisance by aggressively marketing painkillers and downplaying the risk of addiction. The state estimates it will cost as much as $17 billion to abate the crisis.

Attorneys for the company maintain they acted responsibly and followed strict industry regulations.

