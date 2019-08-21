News
Oklahoma judge expected to rule Monday in opioid case
An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule next week on whether consumer products company Johnson & Johnson helped fuel the state's opioid epidemic in the first such case against a drugmaker to go to trial.
A court spokesman says Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman is expected to read his decision in open court at 3 p.m. Monday.
Before the six-week trial began on May 28 , two other groups of defendants who manufactured opioid drugs reached settlements with Oklahoma.
Oklahoma claims the companies helped create a public nuisance by aggressively marketing painkillers and downplaying the risk of addiction. The state estimates it will cost as much as $17 billion to abate the crisis.
Attorneys for the company maintain they acted responsibly and followed strict industry regulations.
