New Hampshire getting $5M public health grant

New Hampshire is getting a $5 million federal grant to analyze efforts to reduce children's blood-lead levels and identify human health impacts from flooding, among other projects.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant will allow the state's Public Health Laboratories to enhance its biomonitoring program. Biomonitoring is the direct measurement of environmental chemicals in people's blood and urine, indicating the amount of chemical that actually enters the body from all environmental sources.

The laboratories will work with families of children with elevated blood-lead levels and determine what private wells and people are most at risk during flooding events.

The laboratories also will test an EPA superfund site in Berlin to determine how vulnerable residents are and track and study exposure statewide to tobacco smoke and other substances.