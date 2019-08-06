Meet the Wichita Police Department’s new Clydesdales on Wednesday

Becca Boldra, executive director of the Wichita Police Foundation, stands with two Clydesdale horses that have been purchased for the Wichita Police Department’s mounted patrol. The Wichita Eagle

The two newest members of the Wichita Police Department’s Mounted Unit will make their first public appearance Wednesday.

At 4:30 p.m. the Wichita Police Foundation will hold a news conference in the Old Town plaza near 2nd and Mead to show off the two Clydesdale horses, which were recently-trained for WPD’s Mounted Unit.

The names of the horses will be announced, and community members are welcome to take pictures and get to know the horses and riders, said Becca Holdra, foundation executive director.

“It’s an opportunity to come out and meet them in person and see why they’re going to make great police horses,” Holdra said.