Ex-Sen. Coleman of Minnesota to have part of lungs removed

FILE - In a June 1, 2009 file photo, former Sen. Norm Coleman addresses a question after the Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the disputed U.S. Senate race between Republican Coleman and Democrat Al Franken, in St Paul, Minn. Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman said Tuesday, July 2, 2019 that he will have surgery on July 15 to have part of his lungs removed after a re-emergence of cancer. Coleman posted on his Facebook page Tuesday that he will have surgery on July 15. AP Photo

Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman of Minnesota says he plans to have part of his lungs removed after a re-emergence of cancer.

Coleman posted on his Facebook page Tuesday that he will have surgery on July 15. He says the procedure will remove about a quarter of his lungs and cut his lung capacity by up to 20%.

Last August, Coleman said he was being treated for stage 4 lung cancer. He wrote that after "heavy doses of chemotherapy, the tumor was gone."

Coleman says he underwent five weeks of intensive radiation, but a follow-up scan found a spot on his lungs, and a biopsy determined that cancer had returned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Star Tribune reports Coleman wrote he is "not intending to give any quarter in this war against the beast."

Coleman, a Republican, lost a close race in 2008 to Democrat Al Franken after a monthslong recount.