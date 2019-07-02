Mississippi city saves cash with in-house city worker clinic

A company that runs a health clinic for a Mississippi city says the clinic has helped reduce the city's health care expenses.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Vigilant Health has operated an in-house clinic for Vicksburg municipal employees since 2016. The city paid just under $5 million for employees and dependents on its health insurance plan in 2015. That cost was reduced to just over $4 million in 2018.

City attorney Nancy Thomas says people on the health insurance plan are being treated for chronic diseases, and that helps keep their conditions under control.

The company's report says the clinic program has reduced employee emergency room visits by 10% since 2015.