New medical marijuana dispensary to open in West Hawaii

A new medical marijuana dispensary plans to begin sales in Kailua-Kona on Sunday.

Hawaiian Ethos is the eighth and final licensed medical cannabis dispensary to receive approval from the state Department of Health.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the dispensary plans to open another retail center in Hilo.

Hawaiian Ethos communications director Diana Hahn says it's taken the dispensary longer than it hoped to open, but she says it used the extra time to learn about local patients' needs.

Hawaiian Ethos is the second dispensary to open on Hawaii Island. Big Island Grown Dispensaries opened in Hilo in January and in Waimea in March.

The state legalized medical cannabis in 2000, but dispensary sales began just two years ago. Maui Grown Therapies was the first to open in August 2017.