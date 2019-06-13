Carbon monoxide apparently causes man’s death, injures 3

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning apparently caused the death of a man and injured three people at a central New Jersey home.

Emergency responders went to the Bernardsville home around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a 59-year-old man was found dead inside. A 51-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were all taken to a hospital, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The names of the four people were not released, and it wasn't immediately known if they were related.

The incident is under investigation.