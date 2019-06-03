Northern California police shoot, kill crowbar-wielding man

Police officers in Northern California shot and killed a man with mental health issues who ran at officers with a crowbar, authorities said.

The officers first fired nonlethal cloth bean bags from a special shotgun to stop the 23-year-old man but that attempt failed, the Walnut Creek Police Department said in statement Sunday.

The department said a woman called 911 Sunday and said her grandson was in her room and had threatened her. Minutes later the man's mother called 911 and said her son was being violent and threatened her with a metal pole.

The woman told the dispatcher her son had "mental health problems" and would be aggressive with police, the East Bay Times reported .

After officers arrived at the house, authorities received a third call from a neighbor reporting a man wielding a metal crowbar and with a red bandanna over his head and face was banging on his front door.

Officers found the man walking on a street and ordered him to drop the crowbar but he refused and ran at them, police said.

One officer fired bean bags at him and when he continued to run toward the officers two of them fired their handguns, it said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at a hospital.

Eldon Hawksworth, who lives on the street, said his neighbors recently disclosed their son was dealing with a mental illness.

"We have neighbors who talk to us, who look out for us," Hawksworth said, adding that no one felt threatened by this disclosure. "The parents of this individual are great people."