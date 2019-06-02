EXCHANGE: Building allows teachers-to-be to practice lessons

In this May 8, 2019 photo, Kameron Graham, left, and Nate Moore practice taping ankles on fellow student Alex Vogt during a prevention and treatment of athletic injuries class in the Millikin University Exercise Science and Sports Pavilion. in Decatur, Ill. Jim Bowling

When John Storsved shows people around the Millikin University Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion, someone invariably asks why there's a big open space in the middle.

That space, said Storsved, department chair of exercise science and sports, is where teachers-to-be work on their lesson plans. They need a lot of room to try out games and activities in the new facility in the West Towne Square building on West Wood Street. The facility cost about $1 million to renovate and was paid for through donors and alumni, according to the university.

"The renovation was completed, and we got access to it in November," Storsved said. "It was a complete renovation of the former Tuscany restaurant. We've been using for a performance learning center."

Performance learning is noted feature of an education at Millikin, he said, which gets students out of the classroom and into hands-on activities to practice what they've learned.

"Most of our majors have a lab or a practicum-based component, so they're hands-on occupations and skills," he said.

One space is a lab for exercise physiology, outfitted with the latest equipment; the athletic training room serves as a classroom for those students; a weights area has a flexible floor; and the large open area for the students training to be physical education teachers.

Until the university opened this building, said Shae Giovanni, a sophomore, the students had to squeeze into a classroom. They took turns with activities like learning to wrap an injury, or they had to work around team practices at Griswold Gymnasium on campus. Having their own space is a vast improvement.

"When they're down here, this whole space is taken up with hula hoops, jump ropes, parachutes, all those things you remember from elementary P.E.," Storsved said.

Personal training students, who will work in places like the Decatur Indoor Sports Center one day, also use the space to practice their skills.

"All four of our majors utilize this space for whatever practical or movement activities they have to use," Storsved said.

Even the exercise machines that line the windows at one end are there for students to use for learning, not for workouts. Students who want a workout go to the DISC.

"It's for instructional purposes," Storsved said of that equipment, though there's a student who's a senior health/fitness/recreation major who is helping an alumnus get back in shape.

"He's a disabled veteran, and he felt that his health had deteriorated and he just needs to move," Storsved said. "He wanted to start exercising again, so we set him up with a senior who is working as his personal trainer.

"We're trying to reach out to more of those folks in town, whether they're disabled veterans or just want to start exercising," he continued. "In our senior classes, there are opportunities to work with them on fitness assessment, fitness enhancement, looking at where they are."

That has benefits both for the veterans and for the students, who need the practice, he said.

Giovanni and fellow sophomore Jen Miller are both planning careers as trainers, and use the space constantly.

"This semester we focused on injuries, and we also did trauma," Giovanni said. "We did CPR and emergency action plans, like first aid."

Miller wants to work with high school athletes. The hands-on practice at the new pavilion is giving her the experience she'll need, she said.

"Using the tools I've been given in the program, I want to start implementing them in the real world," she said. "If an athlete were to get injured, I'd know how to respond quickly and efficiently."

