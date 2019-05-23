Democrats unveil plan for a public health insurance option

A coalition of Connecticut Democrats, including Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders, say they've reached consensus on a major bill that could lead to a public health insurance option by 2022.

Called the "Connecticut Option," proponents said Thursday the yet-to-be designed plan would allow individuals and businesses to buy a new "high-quality, high-value health plan" that could save them up to 20% in insurance premiums.

The bill also aims to lower drug costs and reduce insurance expenses for low- and middle-income consumers, among other things.

Democratic Sen. Matt Lesser of Middletown says it's the "most ambitious" health care bill any state has considered.

Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano of North Haven is slamming Democrats for not involving the GOP and offering the bill days before the June 5 adjournment.