Florida editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:
___
March 12
Miami Herald on state bills that would eliminate legal notices in newspapers:
It's Sunshine Week, that annual celebration of Americans' right to public information — information that helps them see how elected officials and public administrators are working on their behalf — or not.
In Florida, unfortunately, that celebration is pretty brief. Editorial boards around the state are fighting legislative efforts to keep residents in the dark, charge exorbitant fees to reproduce public documents and pass scores of exemptions to the state's Sunshine Laws.
Some legislators have in their sights two perennial targets — newspapers and the people whom elected officials are supposed to serve.
Currently, local municipalities and counties are required to place ads in papers that alert residents to upcoming government meetings, public hearings, zoning changes, special elections, etc. But Rep. Randy Fine and Sen. Dennis Baxley each have filed bills that would eliminate "legal notices" in Florida newspapers.
However small the print or inscrutable the government-ese — yes, it's time to start using plain English — the notices guarantee that residents can have a say — at the podium or in the voting booth — on issues that will directly affect their quality of life. And why shouldn't they? The right to petition the government — to rail against a proposed tax increase, to push back against budget cuts or fight high-rise in the neighborhood — is as old as this democracy itself.
No matter to these lawmakers. House Bill 1235 and Senate Bill 1626 remove "provisions relating to the publication of legal notices in newspapers." The Senate bill would authorize "government agencies" to publish legal notices on their websites. The House proposal specifies that it would require "counties" to publish legal notices on their websites.
In a 2017 survey by Mason-Dixon Polling & Research, 83 percent of Floridians said that their state and local governments should be required to publish legal notices in the newspaper, and on a regular basis. That study also showed that 82 percent of Floridians would not visit a county or city websites to look for public notices.
"The audience for a city website is a fraction of what a newspaper website and print have," Dean Ridings told the Editorial Board. Ridings is president of the Florida Press Association.
Our cynical guess is that that's no surprise to government officials and others who would prefer to conduct constituents' business out of the sunshine, under cover, in the dark. Talk about cynical. Lawmakers are staging an assault on Floridians' right to know, an underhanded move. They should make clear to their legislators that they will not tolerate it.
...
Online: https://www.miamiherald.com/
___
March 12
Orlando Sentinel on a state House report finding misspending at the University of Central Florida:
The UCF report from the state House of Representatives is as bad as you might have expected.
University officials are alternately portrayed as uninformed, ineffective, fearful, careless or, in the case of former university President John Hitt, borderline reckless in using accounting gymnastics to pay for new buildings.
The draft report submitted by the House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee took aim at the Board of Trustees, the group appointed to oversee the university.
One section of the report bore the alarming headline, "BOT Members were Ill-Advised and Untrained."
"Trustees," the report said, "were unaware of their budgetary responsibility. They relied on CFO (Bill) Merck to advise them, leaving them unable to exercise oversight of multiple decisions..."
The report noted that the university's lawyers failed to offer legal advice about what turned out to be improper spending.
...
None of this is a good look for the state's largest university, an economic piston that helps power Central Florida's economy and quality of life.
The good news is the state report makes multiple recommendations that, if followed, should help Florida's universities avoid future accounting fiascoes, while strengthening boards of trustees and the Board of Governors, which oversees universities.
You know what the report does not recommend? Cutting the budgets of Florida's universities. Last week, House Speaker Jose Oliva hinted that might be coming, saying a "course correction" is needed for universities.
House Republicans have been jonesing for higher ed budget cuts, so Oliva's comments were about as unexpected as a noisy battle in the third act of a superhero movie.
At the start of last year's lawmaking session, the Senate wanted to increase university funding by $383 million while the House wanted to cut it by $217 million. The year before that, the House tried to get a moratorium on new buildings at colleges and universities.
Now, with UCF's misspending as a pretext, Oliva is going on offense.
He seems to think that universities have lost the ability to make good spending decisions because they're drowning in money.
...
That's so weird. The reason UCF took money from the wrong fund to construct a new classroom building was too little money, not too much, as Oliva supposes.
...
Faced with insufficient construction money, officials pilfered the school's operating pot of money, which is supposed to pay for salaries, research, maintenance, student services and other expenses.
That was a major breach of trust, as the House report outlines, but one motivated by what appears to be financial desperation.
It takes some pretzel logic to conclude the root cause of UCF's misspending was too much cash on hand, and that other universities are similarly flush.
From the beginning we've had no quarrel with the House making university officials squirm. Accounting rules exist for a reason, and universities are obliged to abide by them. Universities are state institutions that spend state money. The House is right to exercise its oversight function and try to safeguard the public's money by fixing problems.
That might mean some fundamental restructuring in how beans are counted at state universities, as the House report outlines.
Cutting budgets at growing universities is not fixing the problem. It feels more like exacting revenge, or more likely seizing an opportunity to meet a political goal — in this case, starving public universities of money.
...
Online: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
___
March 11
Tampa Bay Times on repealing Florida's ban on smoking medical marijuana:
They did not listen to voters who overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 to legalize medical marijuana. They did not listen to a judge in 2018 who ruled their ban on smokable medical marijuana is unconstitutional. But state lawmakers did listen to Gov. Ron DeSantis, and this week the Florida Legislature finally is poised to pass legislation that would allow smokable medical marijuana. It's about time.
The House should send to the governor this week legislation passed with bipartisan support by the Senate last week that would legalize smokable medical marijuana. Lawmakers really have no choice, because DeSantis gave the Legislature until mid-March to act or he would drop the appeal of the judge's order and allow it anyway. That was a common-sense move by the fast-moving new governor, and even senators who have opposed medical marijuana voted for the legislation as a way to add some practical provisions.
Amendment 2, which was approved in 2016 with 71 percent of the vote, allows doctors in Florida to recommend medical use of marijuana for people with debilitating medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy or multiple sclerosis. The Senate bill, SB 182, allows doctors to certify patients who are qualified to receive up to six 35-day supplies of 2.5 ounces of marijuana in smokable form. Doctors also must document whether the patient first tried other forms of marijuana such as edibles, oils or sprays and how effective that form worked. That sounds reasonable.
The bill also establishes other realistic guard rails. For example, it prohibits smoking medical marijuana in public places and in drug-free workplaces. There also are packaging and labeling requirements for smokable marijuana. Less compelling are requirements that patients under 18 must have a terminal condition and approval from a second doctor, which sound more like political considerations than legally defensible restrictions.
Particularly important is the creation of a consortium for medical marijuana research that would be conducted by public and private universities. There has been little academic research on the benefits in part because the federal government still considers marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug (along with heroin and LSD) even though more than 30 states have legalized medical marijuana and recreational marijuana is legal in 10 states. The Senate bill allocates $1.5 million to get the needed research started on the effectiveness of medical marijuana.
Credit Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, for crafting legislation that is a far better alternative than allowing the court order to take effect and that he could sell to members of both political parties who have a variety of views on marijuana. ...
The work on medical marijuana is not done after the House passes the bill allowing the smokable form and DeSantis signs it into law. Brandes should continue to work on legislation that reworks the regulation of the medical marijuana industry. ...
The House should pass the legislation allowing smokable medical marijuana. Then lawmakers should get back to work on creating a better business model for an industry that is not going away and benefits Floridians who need pain relief.
Online: http://www.tampabay.com/
