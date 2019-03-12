Federal appeals court OKs Ohio law aimed at abortion funding

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, Jeffrey Sutton, a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, participates in a panel discussion during the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. A divided federal appeals court Tuesday, March 12, 2019 upheld an Ohio anti-abortion law that blocks public money for Planned Parenthood. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo