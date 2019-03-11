Minnesota Senate panel votes against recreational marijuana

A Minnesota Senate committee has voted to kill a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, making it unlikely that the legislation will pass this year.
The GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-3 along party lines to reject the bill Monday after defeating a motion to keep the discussion going by sending it to another committee without a recommendation one way or the other. The panel also rejected forming a task force to conduct a comprehensive study and come back with recommendations on marijuana-related issues.
Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational marijuana.
Minnesota allows for medical marijuana under strict rules but does not permit recreational use.
