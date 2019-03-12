Officers, K9 partners visit girl with inoperable brain tumor

In this March 9, 2019 photo provided by the Hartford Police Department, several K9 law enforcement officers and their dogs arrive at the home of Emma Mertens in Hartford, Wis. The 7-year-old Wisconsin girl, a lover of dogs who is suffering from a potentially fatal brain tumor, got a boost of support when the officers and K9s arrived at her home. A family friend had posted a request on social media for people to send photos of their dogs. Emma's family says she has since received thousands of letters and photos from around the world. (Hartford Police Department via AP)