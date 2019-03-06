Political feud complicates Kentucky’s fight against opioids

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, shakes hands with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear before the governor's State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky Supreme Court will settle a dispute between Kentucky’s top elected officials about how to handle a series of lawsuits against companies that make and distribute opioid-based painkillers. In a case fraught with political overtones, Democrat Beshear has hired a group of high-powered law firms to take nine drug companies to court. But Republican Bevin’s administration has tried to cancel that contract, arguing it doesn’t do enough to protect taxpayers. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo