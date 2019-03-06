Broken bones from falls on the rise among older dog walkers

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo, a dog pulls on his leash during a walk in Waltham, Mass. A U.S. study released on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, suggests broken bones from falls while dog-walking are on the rise among older adults and hip fractures are among the most common injuries. Doctors recommend assessing your strength and balance, and Fido’s obedience, before embarking on those healthful outings. Steven Senne AP Photo