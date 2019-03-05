Kentucky governor signs organ donor law

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin signs Senate bill 77 into law on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Frankfort, Ky. Bevin on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 77, a bill into law giving people more options to register as an organ donor. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, would give people the option of registering as an organ donor when they log in to the Kentucky Online Gateway, a website where people can sign up for state services. Adam Beam AP Photo