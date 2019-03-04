California sues over abortion rule; other states to follow

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra and other Democratic lawmakers are seeking to overturn new obstacles the Trump administration set up for women seeking abortions, including barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals. Becerra announced Monday, March 4, 2019 that the Democratic-led state will file a federal lawsuit seeking to block the Health and Human Services Department's new family plan rule. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo