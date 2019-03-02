Ceremony to bring awareness to bleeding disorders

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is going to sign a proclamation to declare March as Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.
A ceremony is scheduled at the Statehouse on Thursday.
The New England Hemophilia Association says hemophilia and other inheritable bleeding disorders impact over 3 million Americans. The diseases prevent the body's ability to form a proper blood clot when needed.
There is no cure for any bleeding disorder and treatment options are typically limited to a single intravenous medication that averages about $250,000 annually per patient.
The association says it's working with other patient advocacy organizations in supporting legislation in New Hampshire and across the region to reduce barriers in accessing critical medications.
