More than 400 file to grow or sell medical pot in Missouri

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an employee at a medical marijuana cultivator works on topping a marijuana plant, in Eastlake, Ohio. More than 400 pre-applications from potential marijuana growers and sellers have already been filed with the state of Missouri, months before licenses will be awarded. St. Louis Public Radio reports that potential businesses have already paid more than $3 million in application fees, even though the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services won't begin accepting formal applications for dispensaries, cultivation facilities and manufacturing plants until August. David Dermer, File AP Photo