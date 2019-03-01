Dems try to turn up heat on Acosta over sex abuse plea deal

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump and governors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Congressional Democrats are trying to increase pressure on Acosta over his handling of a secret plea deal with a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. A group of House Democrats is asking the Justice Department to reopen the deal with Jeffrey Epstein. Evan Vucci, file AP Photo