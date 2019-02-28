Bill would allow lower priced insulin to be imported

In this Feb. 26, 2019 photo, Elia Marquis, who has type 1 diabetes, holds a bottle of insulin and a syringe in Newport, Vt. Marquis injects the medication multiple times a day to manage her blood sugar level. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., plans to introduce legislation that would allow for the importation of lower cost insulin from Canada. Lisa Rathke AP Photo