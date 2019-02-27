Medicaid work bill dies in West Virginia House

A bill that sought to place work or other requirements on Medicaid recipients in West Virginia has died in the House of Delegates.
A House committee put the bill on its inactive calendar Wednesday, the final day that legislation could be passed in their chamber of origin. The full House earlier Wednesday debated the bill but stopped short of voting on it, and did not take up the bill during a late evening session before adjourning.
The bill would have required able-bodied adults to work, participate in workforce training or community service, or attend a drug treatment or recovery program for at least 20 hours per week.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, about 159,000 West Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid expansion.
The Trump administration has allowed states to tie Medicaid coverage to work.
