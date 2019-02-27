House set to vote on expanding mental health care in schools

The West Virginia House is set to vote on a bill to expand mental health services in schools.
Delegates are expected to take up the measure Wednesday. Roane County Del. Martin Atkinson's bill would require counties to hire at least one school psychologist for every 1,000 students between kindergarten and seventh grade.
The Republican's legislation also calls for additional mental health services for pupils who have issues related to drug abuse in the state. County boards would have to make the hires by the 2021 school year.
There is no fiscal note on the bill.
