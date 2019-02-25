Hearing begins on physician-assisted suicide bill in Nevada

Nevada lawmakers are hearing a bill that would allow terminal patients to kill themselves with medication prescribed by a doctor.
A hearing on the legislation began Monday afternoon in Carson City, Nev.
Supporters say the legislation will let the patients die with dignity and no longer suffer in agonizing pain. Opponent Dr. T. Brian Callister argues the legislation would give a "perverse financial" incentive to insurance companies.
The medication under the bill would only be provided to adults who are diagnosed to be within six-months of death.
The Death with Dignity National Center reports six states have such statutes.
Physician-assisted suicide legislation narrowly passed the Senate last legislative session by an 11-10 vote. The measure did not cross the finish line in the Assembly.
