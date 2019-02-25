Bill to remove Oklahoma’s pregnancy program does not advance

Oklahoma lawmakers will not consider proposed legislation that would have removed a state pregnancy program for low-income women, including those who live in the U.S. without legal permission.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee says Senate Bill 40 to eliminate the Soon-to-be-Sooners program will not be heard.
Tulsa World reports that elimination of the program would have resulted in Oklahoma losing $91 million in federal dollars.
Bill sponsor Sen. Paul Scott informed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee last Friday that he won't be requesting a hearing to end the program. Scott, who filed the proposal last December, says women who enter the country illegally should not be covered by the program.
Scott says pursuing the bill would be futile since Congress has already approved funding through 2023.
