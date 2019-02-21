Environmental justice issues focus of town hall

Charlie Mae Holcombe of Hayneville said heavy rains regularly cause the sewage system to back up. Sometimes it's in her yard, sometimes in her house.
Former Vice President Al Gore and the Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, toured the street where Holcombe lives in Lowndes County, as part of a tour Thursday focused on ecological justice issues.
Gore says it was shocking to see the conditions.
Catherine Coleman Flowers, a longtime activist in the region, says the problem of poor wastewater sanitation is a growing problem across America.
