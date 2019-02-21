Rural Kansas lawmakers push Farm Bureau health coverage plan

Rural state lawmakers are pushing a plan to allow the Kansas Farm Bureau to offer health insurance coverage to members without having to comply with federal mandates.
Backers of the Farm Bureau's bill hope that the influential agriculture group can offer lower-cost coverage.
But the proposal is drawing strong criticism from Democrats because the Farm Bureau would not be required to cover people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Critics of the Farm Bureau's bill worry that it could lure healthy individuals away from other plans, making them less affordable.
The state Senate approved the bill Wednesday on a 28-11 vote , sending it to the House.
GOP lawmakers argue the bill would give consumers another choice after spikes in health insurance rates that they blame on the federal Affordable Care Act.
