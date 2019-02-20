City Council authorizes water fluoridation survey

A city council in northern Wyoming has voted to authorize a survey regarding the continued fluoridation of the city's water supply.
The Sheridan Press reports that Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts says the city will mail surveys to the 12,353 addresses served by Sheridan's water supply that will include a brief letter of explanation and ask customers whether they believe the city should continue fluoridating its water.
Roberts says the city will contract a third-party firm to receive, validate and tabulate the survey results.
The results of the survey will not legally require council to take action regarding fluoridation, but some councilors vowed to let the results guide their votes on the issue.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
With the passage of the resolution, Roberts says the city will begin mailing the surveys to water customers on March 11 through April 1.
Comments