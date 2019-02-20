Vet issues warning after dogs hospitalized for marijuana

A veterinarian in Connecticut is warning pet owners to be careful after she treated two dogs for likely ingesting marijuana.
Kathy Clark of Clark Veterinary Hospital in Old Lyme says the dogs were hospitalized after going out on walks in Niantic and Old Saybrook in the last five days.
John Bruno, who took his 2-year-old dog, Jodi, to a hospital Monday night, tells WVIT-TV she was lethargic and it seemed like she was having a stroke.
He says Jodi is now 80 percent back to her normal behavior.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Carol Himsel at Pieper Veterinary in Madison says they see cases of dogs ingesting marijuana about once a week since the state legalized medicinal marijuana.
Symptoms include stumbling, tremors and vomiting.
Comments