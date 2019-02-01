Northwest US measles cases prompt look at vaccine exemptions

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019 file photo a sign prohibiting all children under 12 and unvaccinated adults stands at the entrance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. A measles outbreak that has sickened more than 40 people in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a call to eliminate a "philosophical" vaccine exemption that's resulted in 4 percent of children in Washington state to attend school without their routine childhood shots. Gillian Flaccus, File AP Photo