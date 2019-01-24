Arkansas mental health provider announces layoffs

A nonprofit mental health provider in Arkansas has announced plans to lay off more than 10 percent of its staff because of financial losses.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Youth Home Inc. CEO David Napier said Wednesday that 31 of 227 employees will be laid off by March 1. Youth Home provides a variety of services, including residential and outpatient treatment.
Napier says a rate freeze on some Medicaid reimbursements has made the organization's financial situation difficult.
Napier says the cuts likely won't affect current patients. But he says the organization will have less capacity for residential mental health care.
Luke Kramer is the executive director of The STARR Coalition, a mental health advocacy group. He says the layoffs could mean that people needing services will have a difficult time finding help.
