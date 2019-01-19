Legislation addresses some of child advocates’ concerns

Parents and child behavioral health advocates hope a recent report from a New Hampshire watchdog office will spur action at the Statehouse this session.
The report from the Office of the Child Advocate this week focused on the Division of Children, Youth and Families, but also called for a comprehensive system of care for children's behavioral health to prevent families from ending up in the child protection system in the first place.
The state took steps in that direction in 2016, and lawmakers are considering new legislation to further implement a system of care. Sponsored by Democratic Sen. Dan Feltes, of Concord, the bill would require the expansion of home and community-based services for children, including mobile crisis programs in which clinicians would meet children at home or school.
