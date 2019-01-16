Alabama editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:
Jan. 14
The Dothan Eagle on Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural remarks:
Monday was Inauguration Day in Alabama, and scores of people braved brisk weather to attend the festivities and listen to Gov. Kay Ivey deliver remarks as she embarks on her first full term at the helm of the ship of state.
Such events are bright notes, and leave us filled with optimism and hope that changes in our center of government, however small, might somehow serve to lift our state out of the statehouse muck in which progress is mired.
Kay Ivey remains a ray of sunshine in the governor's office, particularly in contrast to the clouds that had gathered over her predecessor, Robert Bentley, who resigned in disgrace in the midst of his second term. Her inaugural remarks were as expected; Ivey loves this state and has high hopes for its future — as do we all. And it appears she knows what's necessary to accomplish those successes:
"Let's face it. The challenges we confront today did not just arrive on our doorstep; likewise, they will not go away in weeks or even months.
"But if we work on them together — Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals — then today's challenges can be looked upon as tomorrow's accomplishments."
That may be the most ambitious hope of all — that partisan differences will be set aside so that the important work for the benefit of all the people of Alabama can move forward.
Gov. Ivey is savvy enough to know that's not likely — not in Montgomery or any other state's capital, and certainly not in Washington, D.C. However, if her pointed Inauguration Day moves the needle on partisan acrimony even slightly, we can mark it down as the first success of her new term.
Jan. 12
The Cullman Times on the upcoming legislative session:
In less than two months, the Alabama Legislature will convene for the 2019 session with the usual mounting issues to address.
But there is a positive feeling coming into this session that sets up the potential for more to be accomplished than past years.
At the head is Gov. Kay Ivey, a veteran politician who outright won the job after stepping in and doing an honorable job in the wake of former Gov. Robert Bentley's mess. Others fell by the wayside because of corruption as well, and a host of former lawmakers didn't seek re-election or were unseated.
This leaves the door open for fresh minds and voices to mix with the veteran politicians who remain. The atmosphere should be positive for moving Alabama forward.
Looking forward to the March 5 launch of the legislative session choosing priorities is difficult for a state that is enjoying its best economic run in decades while still struggling to solve lingering, albeit pressing problems.
Medicaid expansion, rejected by Alabama and other states in the past, is now gaining momentum. Several states that initially balked are coming on board for the benefits to their citizens and the long-term good that will be accomplished. Expanding Medicaid in Alabama would extend healthcare to thousands of residents, which they deserve and would improve the state's overall quality of life.
Highways, bridges and technology are urgent needs under the umbrella of infrastructure. Extending online connectivity into rural areas will open the gates to better education and more economic opportunities for areas that are now being left behind.
The prison system is a dangerous, antiquated train wreck. Prison security officials are at greater risk than ever because of overcrowding, old facilities and poor technology. The lock-up strategy of the past needs to be abandoned in favor of more productive methods that will ease the prison population and create pathways back into society and the workforce for some inmates who are serving time for minor, non-violent crimes.
Education funding works for those who live in economic robust areas of Alabama with strong local tax support. Otherwise, schools are struggling to engage students and meet the focus needed to prepare for an evolving work environment.
The idea of a lottery has been batted about like a hot potato, and for no clear reason to most Alabamians. Establishing a lottery is simple and will bring in needed dollars to help the overburdened General Fund.
The timing is ripe for the Legislature to make giant strides. We're looking forward to our lawmakers providing great leadership in Montgomery and move (or push) Alabama into a more sustainable position for tomorrow.
Jan. 9
The Gadsden Times on the influenza season:
We're a little more than a week into 2019, and we'll wager that a lot of folks already have broken their New Year's resolutions. (Kudos to the dedicated ones who have stuck to 'em.)
So let's toss out something else to worry about. January is when influenza season starts hitting its peak, and every metric is screaming that it's going to be another vicious one on the heels of last year's outbreak that killed 80,000 people in the U.S. That was the worst death toll in a couple of generations, plus 900,000 people were hospitalized for flu last year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Alabama as one of 24 states (plus Guam) reporting widespread flu activity. It says the number of people seeing physicians for flu-like illness is running at twice the national percentage baseline, and there have been 13 pediatric deaths so far from flu (which is particularly deadly for the very young and the very old).
What to do? You've heard it before.
— Go get a flu shot. It takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect and flu season generally doesn't ebb until March, so you've still got time to get some protection.
We've seen all the dire memes and worst-case narratives of people who have suffered side effects from the vaccine floating around social media. We've heard the inference that the shot is worse than the disease and can even give you the flu, and the poking at the vaccine's effectiveness rate. (It was only 40 percent on average in 2017-18, and 25 percent against some strains, but this year's vaccine hit all the right strains and appears to be much more effective.)
We're not going to argue with you or twist your arms. We'll just note that this isn't a risk-free world, but most folks think the risks associated with vaccines in general are paltry compared to the benefits. (The days of childhood diseases being rites of passage are, thankfully, over.) We'll ask who are you going to believe when your health is at stake, physicians and scientists or your Facebook friends? And as we've done before, we'll note that even if a vaccine is just 40 percent effective, that's better odds than the 0 percent you'll get by not taking it.
— Practice proper hygiene, although this should be a no-brainer 365 days a year. The CDC advises people to avoid close contact with those who have the flu (or any communicable disease); avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths; quickly dispose of used tissues; cover their coughs and sneezes; wash their hands often (use soap); and clean and disinfect any areas where the virus might lurk.
— If you get the flu, don't try to tough it out, seek medical help. There are antiviral drugs that can lessen the flu's impact and, most importantly, prevent some of the complications like pneumonia that actually are what kill flu victims.
Trust us — you'll know if you have the flu, as opposed to a cold or a minor respiratory or sinus infection. It's why we think it's so important to prevent it if possible, and properly deal with it should it happen.
