Recent Missouri Editorials

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jan. 13
Missouri's new medical marijuana law contains a privacy provision to protect business and medical records related to the new industry. But state officials are using it to deny the public the right to know even the identities of those who have applied to become marijuana growers and distributors.
Could there be any worse possible way to start a new industry involving the production and distribution of a previously illicit drug than to shroud it in secrecy? The state should remove this gag order immediately, or the Legislature should approve clarifying language to eliminate confusion over state reporting requirements.
Missouri voters in November amended the state Constitution to legalize marijuana for medical purposes. The growing and distribution of the marijuana will be conducted by private entities licensed by the state.
Entities that want in on this new market recently started submitting applications to be licensed as growers or distributors. Under the new law, the state is required to safeguard "the confidentiality of reports or other information obtained from an applicant or licensee containing any individualized data, information, or records related to the licensee or its operation."
That makes perfect sense. It would be improper for the state to publicly reveal internal financial records of companies that are in competition with one another, especially records that could conceivably include people's confidential medical information.
But by what leap of logic does the state go from that to, We won't even tell you who will be licensed to grow or distribute the marijuana?
That's essentially what Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, which is implementing the new law, is telling journalists who have sought the identities of those who have applied for cultivation and distribution licenses. Other business permit information is freely available on state websites.
As the Post-Dispatch's Jack Suntrup recently reported, DHSS is using the privacy provision in the new law to justify denying the public any information at all about the applicants.
The amendment's wording makes clear that was never the intent. It specifies the state must safeguard records containing "sales information, financial records, tax returns, credit reports, cultivation information, testing results, and security information and plans, or revealing any patient information."
Nowhere in that detailed list does it say the very identities of the applicants should be hidden.
"The language was included in Amendment 2 to keep the medical information of patients confidential, as well as sensitive information from applicants," says John Payne, campaign manager for New Approach Missouri, the group that pushed for medical marijuana legalization. The group doesn't see "any reason the name of the applicants wouldn't be public."
Nor do we. There's nothing notorious about applying for a medical marijuana license. But preventing the public from even knowing who those applicants are is a level of secrecy better suited to a street-corner pot dealer than a state government.
The St. Joseph News-Press, Jan. 11
If the Kansas City Chiefs play the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs next year, odds are you will be able to place a bet on that game.
Last May, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1992 ban on sports betting in most states outside of Nevada and other states began thinking about ways to legalize sports wagering. Most of Missouri's neighbors — Kansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee — have recently filed legislation to that effect. Arkansas approved its version of sports betting last June.
Missouri likely will act during the current legislative term, and it's expected some form of a sports wagering law will be passed. Estimates predict sports wagering could add between $18 million to $40 million to the state coffers.
So sports betting is here. The real debate could be how it's set up and controlled.
At least three sports betting bills were pre-filed before the session began and will define the argument. So far, we favor the bill proposed by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg.
Hoskins' bill simply adds sports betting to the existing riverboat casinos in Missouri, taxes the gross receipts at 14 percent, and puts control in the hands of the Missouri Gaming Commission.
If you're thinking that 14 percent sounds a little steep, you would be right. According to ESPN, Nevada taxes gaming revenue at 6.75 percent while New Jersey is at 8.5 percent.
Hoskins' proposal does have a couple of unique aspects.
First, 2 percent of gross receipts will be transferred to the Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Fund for the construction, maintenance and equipment needs of veterans' homes and cemeteries in the state.
Second, under the proposal, the casino will collect what's called an "integrity" fee of .5 percent. Hoskins would like to use that money to build entertainment infrastructure, such as convention centers, stadiums and transportation facilities.
Both earmarks would be used for a specific purpose, a prospect that we think is important.
We've long given up on the promise that gaming funds would be used to pay for public schools, a selling point when casino gambling was initially passed. Sure, gaming money entered through the front door of state budgets and was used for education, then the legislature subtracted other funds out the back door. Casino revenue has not been a financial panacea to public schools.
Thus, we favor earmarking some of the revenue from sports betting. Let's use some of the money to improve the lives of veterans and make our state an attractive convention and entertainment destination rather than being absorbed into the rest of the state's revenue.
If we're betting on sports wagering, let's make sure there's a payoff.
