Legislative leaders to outline plans for upcoming session

Washington Legislative leaders are meeting in Olympia for panel discussions about their goals for the upcoming session and proposals for fixing the state's mental health system.
The Associated Press hosts the Legislative Preview Thursday that features party leaders in the House and Senate, as well as lawmakers who oversee mental health committees.
Among Gov. Jay Inslee's priorities is a $675 million plan to improve mental health services in Washington. The money would go to hire more workers in the field. The Democrat's plan would pay also for hundreds of new community mental-health beds and create a partnership with the University of Washington to establish a new teaching hospital focused on behavioral health.
The Legislature opens the 2019 session Monday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments