Slain man’s family seeks public help solving triple slaying

Family members of a man who was among three people killed in a northeast Oklahoma City home are pleading with the community for help solving the case.
Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty joined members of Elijah Mothershed's family on Wednesday at a news conference where they sought help from the public for clues to the killings .
The bodies of Mothershed, Carnesha Patrice Powell and Powell's 15-year-old daughter, Roshawna Stevens, were discovered early Monday.
Citty says police do not have a motive or a suspect identified in the case. He urged anyone with information about the killings to come forward.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mothershed was the owner of Cannabis Aid, one of hundreds of medical marijuana dispensaries that have been licensed in the state following voter approval of medical cannabis in June .
Comments