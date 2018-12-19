Budweiser maker teams up with Tilray to explore pot drinks

FILE - In this March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are on ice at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. The maker of Budweiser is partnering with medical cannabis company Tilray in a $100 million deal to research cannabis-infused drinks for the Canadian market. The alliance announced Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, is the latest foray by a major beer company into the cannabis business in Canada, which legalized recreational marijuana in October. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo