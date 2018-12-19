US urges doctors to write more Rx for overdose antidote

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo, a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone lies on a counter as a health educator gives instructions on how to administer it in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, the U.S. government told doctors to consider prescribing the overdose antidote naloxone to many more patients who take opioid painkillers. Mary Altaffer AP Photo