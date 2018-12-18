US hospital ship returns after treating Venezuelan migrants

A U.S. Navy hospital ship has returned home after its crew treated thousands of people in Central and South America, including migrants who fled crisis-wracked Venezuela.
Kevin Buckley, the commanding officer for medical operations on the USNS Comfort, said Tuesday that 26,000 people were treated for anything from hernias to cataracts.
Buckley spoke on a pier at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia where the Comfort is based.
The 11-week mission stopped in countries that included Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Those nations are home to hundreds of thousands of struggling Venezuelans.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Many are desperately seeking health care and fled Venezuela because of a lack of access to doctors and medicine. A recent report estimated 20,000 doctors have left Venezuela since 2012.
The Comfort also visited the Central American country of Honduras.
Comments