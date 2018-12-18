US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts. The U.S. surgeon general says swift action is needed to prevent millions of teenagers and adolescents from becoming hooked on Juul and other high-nicotine electronic cigarettes. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Tuesday, Dec. 18, that parents, teachers and physicians must take aggressive steps to address an epidemic of underage vaping. Steven Senne, File AP Photo