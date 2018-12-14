NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argue during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. On Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that Democrats gave a $150 billion payout from the U.S. treasury to Iran, are untrue. Evan Vucci AP Photo