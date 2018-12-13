With OK from Congress, US hemp market set to boom

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Trevor Eubanks, plant manager for Big Top Farms, readies a field for another hemp crop near Sisters, Ore. Hemp is about to get the federal legalization that marijuana, its cannabis cousin, craves. That unshackling at the national level sets the stage for greater expansion in an industry seeing explosive growth through demand for CBDs, the non-psychoactive compound in hemp that many see as a way to better health. Don Ryan, File AP Photo