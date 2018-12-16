Poultry growers lean heavily on government-backed loans

HOLD FOR STORY - In this Nov. 21, 2018, photo provided by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, Kevin Kemp poses for a photo at his chicken farm near Carthage, Miss. After 20 years, Kemp is getting out of the chicken business. He raised millions of pounds of chicken since 1996, alongside his father and brother. But Kemp said even though he's done well as a poultry grower, raising chickens is "not all it's cracked up to be." Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via AP Waid Prather