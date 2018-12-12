Fewer sign-ups for Nevada health insurance as deadline nears

Trump administration changes and Nevada's lower unemployment rate may be the cause of lagging enrollment this year in Nevada's online health insurance marketplace, which closes on Saturday.
The online health insurance markets are a signature element of the Obama-area Affordable Care Act.
Enrollment is down across the country this year, including in Nevada.
About 31,000 Nevadans signed up for plans through Dec. 1, which is about 12 percent less than the same period in 2017.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Heather Korbulic is the executive director of the state's marketplace, known as Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.
She says enrollment is catching up as the deadline nears but Trump administration changes to the Affordable Care Act, along with less public awareness and Nevada's improving job market, may explain why fewer people are signing up.
Comments