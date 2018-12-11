Third retail pot shop set to open in Salem, Massachusetts

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas announced he will vote Wednesday to speed final passage of a resolution ending American military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen — a crucial step that could help get the measure approved.

Moran’s office said he will join outgoing Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee in voting to limit the number of amendments that can be added to the resolution. That’s a key step needed to avoid hamstringing the plan before a final vote. Fifty-one Republicans are serving in the Senate, and at least 51 votes are needed to pass.