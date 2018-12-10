Nobel Peace winner: international action on sex abuse needed

The Peace Price laureates Dr. Denis Mukwege from Congo and Nadia Murad from Iraq, left, pose together with their medals during the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony in Oslo Town Hall, Oslo, Monday Dec. 10, 2018. Dr. Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad receive the Nobel Peace Prize recognising their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. NTB Scanpix via AP Haakon Mosvold Larsen