Nebraska experts offer tips to manage holiday stress

The Associated Press

December 09, 2018 09:58 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The holidays can be stressful, but experts say there are ways to keep that manageable.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says making a budget for holiday gifts is important because financial worries are a common source of stress.

Finding ways to limit your commitments during the holidays is helpful because it is such a busy time.

The experts say it also helps to be realistic about family relationships.

