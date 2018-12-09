Nebraska experts offer tips to manage holiday stress

The holidays can be stressful, but experts say there are ways to keep that manageable.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says making a budget for holiday gifts is important because financial worries are a common source of stress.
Finding ways to limit your commitments during the holidays is helpful because it is such a busy time.
The experts say it also helps to be realistic about family relationships.
