Maine boosts reimbursement rates for opioid use treatment

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration has increased reimbursement rates for medication-assisted treatment thanks to funding passed by lawmakers to address the opioid crisis.
The administration last month passed emergency rules raising reimbursement rates from $496 per patient each month to new tiered rates of $663 to $2,200.
Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services Executive Director Malory Shaughnessy praised the administration's steps. She said the system has enough flexibility to ensure individuals can receive the kind of evidence-based treatment and recovery services they need.
Lawmakers approved the $6.7 million funding increase in July.
State statistics show that Maine had 418 drug overdose deaths in 2017. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show Maine was the sixth-worst state for increases in overdose deaths between January 2017 and 2018.
