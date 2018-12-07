Indiana officials weigh cleanup options for church project

In this June 30, 2018 photo, the historic City Methodist Church, in Gary, Ind., plagued by human health threats, must be remediated before the city can transform the architectural gem into a European-style ruins garden and tourist attraction, records show. A plan to turn the ruins of a historic Indiana church into a tourist attraction can't move forward until asbestos and other potential health hazards are removed from the property. The Times via AP Kale Wilk